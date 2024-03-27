WWE Negotiating Appearances for Stone Cold and Hogan at WrestleMania 40

A significant update has emerged about two of WWE's most iconic superstars, Stone Cold Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan, ahead of WrestleMania 40. PWInsider has revealed that WWE is currently in negotiations to feature both legends during the WrestleMania 40 festivities. While specific details about Austin's role are still under wraps, and it remains uncertain if his involvement will extend beyond a mere appearance, talks are ongoing to ensure his participation.

On the other hand, Hulk Hogan is expected to have a presence during the WrestleMania weekend, though it is anticipated that he will not partake in any storylines. Regardless, WWE is keen on securing Hogan for the event in some manner. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide updates on the WrestleMania status of these two wrestling icons.