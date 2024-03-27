WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Changes to How You Receive WNS News on Facebook and Twitter/X
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 27, 2024
What's New?
We've made a strategic change in how our news reports will appear on Facebook and Twitter/X. Moving forward, we will discontinue the practice of auto-posting all our reports. Instead, only select stories, specifically those we consider to be the most impactful and relevant, will be shared directly on our Facebook and Twitter/X page.
Why the Change?
This decision stems from the limitations imposed by Facebook and Twitter on the visibility of each post. By curating the stories we share, we aim to enhance the quality and relevance of the news reaching you through this platform.
How to Stay Updated with All Our News Reports?
The best way to ensure you don't miss out on any news is to embrace the classic approach: visit WrestlingNewsSource.com regularly. Our website is constantly updated with the latest reports, and we encourage you to share your favorite stories across your social networks.