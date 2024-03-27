Changes to How You Receive WNS News on Facebook and Twitter/X

What's New?

We've made a strategic change in how our news reports will appear on Facebook and Twitter/X. Moving forward, we will discontinue the practice of auto-posting all our reports. Instead, only select stories, specifically those we consider to be the most impactful and relevant, will be shared directly on our Facebook and Twitter/X page.

Why the Change?

This decision stems from the limitations imposed by Facebook and Twitter on the visibility of each post. By curating the stories we share, we aim to enhance the quality and relevance of the news reaching you through this platform.

How to Stay Updated with All Our News Reports?

The best way to ensure you don't miss out on any news is to embrace the classic approach: visit WrestlingNewsSource.com regularly. Our website is constantly updated with the latest reports, and we encourage you to share your favorite stories across your social networks.



Optimizing Your Facebook Experience to See Our Content

To improve how you see our content on Facebook, we recommend adjusting your follow settings to include us in your "Favorites." On Twitter/X, you can turn on alerts.



Your feedback is invaluable to us. Should you have any suggestions or require assistance, don't hesitate to leave a comment below or reach out directly via email at ben@wrestlingnewssource.com.