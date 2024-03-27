WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

The Rock and Roman Reigns Gear Up for WrestleMania on 'Tonight Show'

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 27, 2024

The Rock and Roman Reigns Gear Up for WrestleMania on 'Tonight Show'

WWE Superstars The Rock and Roman Reigns are set to grace the 'Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' on April 3rd, marking a significant prelude to WWE WrestleMania 40. Known in the ring as The Final Boss and The Tribal Chief respectively, their appearance is anticipated to serve as the ultimate promotional push for the landmark wrestling event. During the first night of WrestleMania 40, The Rock and Reigns will join forces to take on the formidable team of Cody Rhodes and WWE Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

The following night, Reigns is slated to put his WWE Undisputed Universal Championship on the line against Cody Rhodes, promising a thrilling culmination to the weekend's festivities.

Changes to How You Receive WNS News on Facebook and Twitter/X

What's New?   We've made a strategic change in how our news reports will appear on Facebook and Twitter/X. Moving forward, we will di [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 27, 2024 02:57PM


Tags: #wwe #the rock #dwayne johnson #roman reigns #tonight show

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86847/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π