The Rock and Roman Reigns Gear Up for WrestleMania on 'Tonight Show'

WWE Superstars The Rock and Roman Reigns are set to grace the 'Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' on April 3rd, marking a significant prelude to WWE WrestleMania 40. Known in the ring as The Final Boss and The Tribal Chief respectively, their appearance is anticipated to serve as the ultimate promotional push for the landmark wrestling event. During the first night of WrestleMania 40, The Rock and Reigns will join forces to take on the formidable team of Cody Rhodes and WWE Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

The following night, Reigns is slated to put his WWE Undisputed Universal Championship on the line against Cody Rhodes, promising a thrilling culmination to the weekend's festivities.