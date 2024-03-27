WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
CM Punk Throws Shade at AEW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 27, 2024

CM Punk Throws Shade at AEW

On Tuesday, via his Instagram Stories, CM Punk offered his thoughts on his recent appearance during Monday's WWE RAW episode. During the show, Punk, alongside Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins, revealed his upcoming role as a commentator for the WrestleMania 40 match between McIntyre and Rollins.

Punk expressed his gratitude to the fans, boasting about the event's achievements on Instagram: "Thank you. All 85K (turnstile count from Chicago delegation) of you that came to the show last night. We set records: Gate, Merch, Amount of time it took to leave the parking lot, Swears, Ketchup on hotdogs (1 according to Chicago delegation)."

He playfully clarified his earlier comment, adding, "Just kidding. Don’t get upset. Chicago delegation would not lie to you. 14,950 paid, 15,431 paid + comp. Wanted to deliver while injured and I felt I did. Chicago is the best. Love you all."

Tags: #wwe cm punk #raw #aew

