WWE NXT North American Title Match Set For NXT Stand & Deliver

During the last episode of WWE NXT on March 26, Dijak secured his spot in the upcoming title match by overpowering Shawn Spears in an intense encounter. As the night progressed, Dijak didn't just rest on his laurels; he keenly observed Josh Briggs clinching a victory over Duke Hudson from the commentary table.
The stage for NXT Stand & Deliver was set when NXT North American Champion Oba Femi declared that he would put his title on the line against both Dijak and Briggs. Embracing his role as the proverbial mountain in this contest, Femi confidently proclaimed the challengers would have to surmount his defense to claim victory. Having captured the title from Dragon Lee on January 9 and successfully defending it at NXT Vengeance Day, Femi stands tall as a formidable champion ready to face his next challenge.
