WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Meta-Four Selected as Hosts for WWE NXT Stand and Deliver This Year

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 27, 2024

Meta-Four Selected as Hosts for WWE NXT Stand and Deliver This Year

During the March 26 episode of WWE NXT, numerous wrestlers appeared to audition for the coveted position of host at the NXT Stand and Deliver event in Philadelphia. However, as the episode concluded, it was unveiled that Meta-Four, comprising Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, Lash Legend, and Jakara Jackson, will jointly take on the hosting duties.
 

Latest Behind-the-Scenes Insights on Ridge Holland Following His "Indefinite" Exit Announcement

In a heartfelt announcement during tonight's NXT broadcast on the USA Network, Ridge Holland disclosed his indefinite departure from profess [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 27, 2024 08:33AM


 
 
 
 


Tags: #wwe #nxt #stand amp deliver #metafour

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86841/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π