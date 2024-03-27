Meta-Four Selected as Hosts for WWE NXT Stand and Deliver This Year

During the March 26 episode of WWE NXT, numerous wrestlers appeared to audition for the coveted position of host at the NXT Stand and Deliver event in Philadelphia. However, as the episode concluded, it was unveiled that Meta-Four, comprising Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, Lash Legend, and Jakara Jackson, will jointly take on the hosting duties.



