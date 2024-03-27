WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Latest Behind-the-Scenes Insights on Ridge Holland Following His "Indefinite" Exit Announcement

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 27, 2024

In a heartfelt announcement during tonight's NXT broadcast on the USA Network, Ridge Holland disclosed his indefinite departure from professional wrestling. Citing the preservation of his mental health and family well-being as the driving factors, the revelation sparked widespread speculation among fans and followers. Was this an authentic life decision, or merely a new storyline unfolding?

Amidst swirling rumors, Fightful Select sheds light on the situation, confirming that Holland's exit is part of a carefully crafted narrative within WWE. The storyline, which Holland himself is eager to explore, aims to delve into serious themes without causing discord among fellow wrestlers. According to insiders, there's a collective understanding and support for the narrative's intent backstage, pointing to a future return for Holland to WWE's dynamic ring.

Stay tuned as we follow Ridge Holland's journey, both in and out of the ring, and the impact of this storyline on WWE's portrayal of mental health.

Source: Fightful Select
