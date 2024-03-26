WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Announces Signings Schedule for WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 26, 2024

WWE is gearing up for an unforgettable fan extravaganza during WrestleMania 40 week in Philadelphia, unveiling a stellar lineup of superstar appearances for "The World" fan experience. Here’s the schedule of signings set to delight fans:

April 4: The action kicks off with Pete Dunne, Carlito, Jinder Mahal, Dragon Lee, and Chelsea Green signing autographs and meeting fans.

April 5: Get ready for MVP, Zelina Vega, Grayson Waller, Otis, and Candice LaRae to take the stage for more exclusive interactions.

April 6: Karl Anderson, The Creed Brothers, Zoey Stark, and Mia Yim are lined up to continue the excitement with their appearances.

April 7: The momentum continues with Bron Breakker, Ludvig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci, Andrade, and Carmelo Hayes, ensuring fans get their dose of WWE action.

April 8: The fan experience wraps up with Cora Jade, Trick Williams, Luke Gallows, Ridge Holland, and Tegan Nox making their mark.

