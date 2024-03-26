WWE Announces Signings Schedule for WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia

WWE is gearing up for an unforgettable fan extravaganza during WrestleMania 40 week in Philadelphia, unveiling a stellar lineup of superstar appearances for "The World" fan experience. Here’s the schedule of signings set to delight fans:
April 4: The action kicks off with Pete Dunne, Carlito, Jinder Mahal, Dragon Lee, and Chelsea Green signing autographs and meeting fans.
April 5: Get ready for MVP, Zelina Vega, Grayson Waller, Otis, and Candice LaRae to take the stage for more exclusive interactions.
April 6: Karl Anderson, The Creed Brothers, Zoey Stark, and Mia Yim are lined up to continue the excitement with their appearances.
April 7: The momentum continues with Bron Breakker, Ludvig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci, Andrade, and Carmelo Hayes, ensuring fans get their dose of WWE action.
April 8: The fan experience wraps up with Cora Jade, Trick Williams, Luke Gallows, Ridge Holland, and Tegan Nox making their mark.
