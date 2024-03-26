How WWE Felt About CM Punk Swearing on Raw

On the WWE Raw March 25 episode, CM Punk made a striking return to WWE in front of his hometown crowd in Chicago.

The segment saw Punk teasing potential rivalries with prominent figures such as Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and The Rock, before directly confronting Drew McIntyre in a tense verbal exchange. The atmosphere intensified as Seth Rollins entered the scene, culminating in a dynamic promo battle that showcased all three wrestlers exchanging verbal jabs.

Despite the charged atmosphere, a report from Fightful Select indicates that WWE production was caught off guard by Punk's unexpected use of profanity during the segment. This came as a surprise especially considering that WWE had recently issued a memo to its talent, advising against the use of swear words on air. However, despite Punk's deviation from the directive, there have been no reported backstage issues or tensions among Punk, Rollins, or McIntyre following the incident.

Since his arrival in WWE in November 2023, CM Punk has seemingly integrated well into the WWE environment, maintaining a positive presence backstage. As WWE heads towards WrestleMania 40, CM Punk is slated to serve as a commentator for the highly anticipated World Heavyweight Championship match between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre, further solidifying his role within the company.