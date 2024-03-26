WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Major Surprises Teased for WrestleMania 40

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 26, 2024

Major Surprises Teased for WrestleMania 40

Triple H has been weaving subtle clues into the background of Raw episodes for a while now, signaling future developments. T

his practice was evident again this past Monday, hinting at an even more star-studded WrestleMania 40. The upcoming event, set to unfold at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is rumored to feature appearances by WWE legends Steve Austin, The Undertaker, and John Cena, amplifying its grandeur. Although not yet confirmed, insider Dave Meltzer suggests there's a strong expectation these icons will play roles at WrestleMania in some capacity.

During the latest episode of Raw, keen-eyed viewers noticed production elements and props adorned with WrestleMania branding, showcasing images of notables such as Austin, Cena, Charlotte Flair, Jey Uso, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, and United States Champion Logan Paul, among others. This detail, highlighted by WrestleVotes, was not merely coincidental but seems to be a deliberate nod to potential plans involving Cena and Austin at the marquee event.


Tags: #wwe #john cena #steve austin #the rock #triple h #wrestlemania

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86829/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π