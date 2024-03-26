Major Surprises Teased for WrestleMania 40

Triple H has been weaving subtle clues into the background of Raw episodes for a while now, signaling future developments. T

his practice was evident again this past Monday, hinting at an even more star-studded WrestleMania 40. The upcoming event, set to unfold at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is rumored to feature appearances by WWE legends Steve Austin, The Undertaker, and John Cena, amplifying its grandeur. Although not yet confirmed, insider Dave Meltzer suggests there's a strong expectation these icons will play roles at WrestleMania in some capacity.

During the latest episode of Raw, keen-eyed viewers noticed production elements and props adorned with WrestleMania branding, showcasing images of notables such as Austin, Cena, Charlotte Flair, Jey Uso, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, and United States Champion Logan Paul, among others. This detail, highlighted by WrestleVotes, was not merely coincidental but seems to be a deliberate nod to potential plans involving Cena and Austin at the marquee event.