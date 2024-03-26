WWE Raw March 25th Episode Sess a Spike in Viewership and a Rise in Key Demographic

The latest viewership figures for the March 25th edition of WWE Raw on the USA Network have been released.

WrestleNomics reports that the show attracted 1,729,000 viewers, marking a 2% increase compared to the March 18th episode's audience of 1,687,000. Additionally, the episode saw a rise in the coveted 18-49 demographic, achieving a rating of 0.57, an improvement over the 0.55 rating of the previous week.

Held in Chicago, this Raw episode was notable for a dramatic confrontation where The Rock unleashed a formidable beatdown on Cody Rhodes, setting the stage for their upcoming tag team clash at WWE WrestleMania 40. The evening also featured a memorable promo exchange involving CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, and Seth Rollins, an event we had covered in detail earlier.