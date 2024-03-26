WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Main Roster Superstar Returns to WWE NXT Tonight

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 26, 2024

Tonight’s NXT lineup promises explosive action with a surprise main roster star appearance ahead of Stand & Deliver. The thrilling tag team showdown between The Wolf Dogs (Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin) and Alpha Academy (Otis & Akira Tozawa) carries the high stakes of a NXT Tag Team title match spot. Additionally, fans can look forward to intense rivalries unfolding in "Prime Target" vignettes featuring Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams, a not-to-be-missed Ridge Holland promo, and the anticipation of who will step up to Lola Vice's open challenge.

The event also features a packed card with Ilja Dragunov vs. Stacks Lorenzo, Shawn Spears vs. Dijak, Josh Briggs vs. Duke Hudson, and Thea Hail vs. Jazmyn Nyx in action. Adding to the excitement, Fightful Select's Corey Brennan reveals Natalya is set to make a special appearance, responding to Vice’s challenge and reigniting her past feud with Cora Jade from May 2022.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 26, 2024 09:20AM

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #wwe #nxt #natalya

