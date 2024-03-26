Kevin Owens Spills on Why He Didn't Face The Undertaker at WrestleMania 32

In a recent interview with WrestleSphere, WWE superstar Kevin Owens opened up about the missed opportunity of facing WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker at WrestleMania 32. Owens revealed that there were initial discussions about him going up against The Undertaker at the prestigious event. However, plans changed with the return of Shane McMahon to the WWE arena, leading to McMahon stepping into the ring against The Undertaker in a Hell in a Cell match.

Reflecting on the situation, Owens commented, “I think things just shifted and that was the year that Shane McMahon returned, so obviously at the time, my standing in the company compared to Shane McMahon coming back after all those years, the thought was probably ‘Shane McMahon versus The Undertaker is a huge match.” Despite the change in plans, Owens expressed that the prospect of facing The Undertaker at his first WrestleMania would have been “amazing.”

While the WrestleMania match never materialized, Owens fondly recalled another memorable encounter with The Undertaker, stating, “I was actually in the ring with him in the main event of a Madison Square Garden show, so I got to do that with him which was really cool.” This experience, according to Owens, was a significant moment in his wrestling career, even though it wasn't on the grand stage of WrestleMania.