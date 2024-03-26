WWE Tag Team Teetering on Total Collapse After Raw

Following their latest appearance on Monday Night Raw (March 25), a notable WWE team has been hinting more strongly at a potential breakup. Candice LeRae has notably shifted to a more aggressive demeanor in the ring over recent weeks, a change that her tag team partner, Indi Hartwell, seems to be wrestling with, showing signs of disagreement and potential discord between the duo.

On this week's episode of Monday Night Raw, Candice LeRae took on Ivy Nile in a singles match, securing a win through underhanded tactics. LeRae feigned a leg injury, distracting Nile long enough to pin her while illicitly using the ropes for leverage.

In a WWE digital exclusive interview following the show, Indi Hartwell didn't hold back her criticism of LeRae's recent behavior. LeRae responded with a stark ultimatum for Hartwell: adapt to her way of doing things or find a new partner for their tag-team endeavors.

Additionally, during a segment on Raw Talk, Hartwell extended her apologies to Nile and Maxxine Dupri for LeRae's deceitful actions. Confronted by Dupri about her future with LeRae, Hartwell expressed uncertainty, remarking on the noticeable change in LeRae's personality and behavior.