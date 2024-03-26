WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Thunderbolt Patterson's WWE Hall of Fame Inductor Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 26, 2024

When Thunderbolt Patterson receives the honor of joining the WWE Hall of Fame, Scott Spears, a noted journalist and radio personality from Marion, Ohio, will take the stage to formally introduce him.

Marion Star spotlighted Patterson's choice of Spears as his inductor for the prestigious ceremony.

Spears, visibly moved by the appointment, shared his excitement, “This is a great honor for me. I’ve been friends with Thunderbolt for many years, and no one deserves this recognition more than him. It’s one of the greatest honors I’ve ever received.”

Hosting a popular show on WGH Talk Radio in Marion, Spears took to the airwaves to share the news of his role in Patterson's induction, underscoring the significance of the occasion.

Source: marionstar.com
Tags: #wwe #thunderbolt patterson #hall of fame

