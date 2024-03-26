Thunderbolt Patterson's WWE Hall of Fame Inductor Revealed

When Thunderbolt Patterson receives the honor of joining the WWE Hall of Fame, Scott Spears, a noted journalist and radio personality from Marion, Ohio, will take the stage to formally introduce him.

Marion Star spotlighted Patterson's choice of Spears as his inductor for the prestigious ceremony.

Spears, visibly moved by the appointment, shared his excitement, “This is a great honor for me. I’ve been friends with Thunderbolt for many years, and no one deserves this recognition more than him. It’s one of the greatest honors I’ve ever received.”

Hosting a popular show on WGH Talk Radio in Marion, Spears took to the airwaves to share the news of his role in Patterson's induction, underscoring the significance of the occasion.