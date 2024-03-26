The Warning Bray Wyatt Shared with Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey recently shared some profound advice given to her by the unforgettable Bray Wyatt, shedding light on the raw realities of the wrestling world. While preparing for an event, hoping that a session on the elliptical would ease her tension, Rousey reminisced about a moment in a modest hotel gym where she encountered Windham Rotunda, famously known as Bray Wyatt. Their casual conversation unfolded in the dwindling crowd of the gym.

As Rousey concluded her workout, Wyatt shared a piece of wisdom that resonated deeply with her. He cautioned, “Just so you know, these people aren’t your friends. No matter how nice they are, no matter what they say or how they act, we’re always just going to be pieces of meat to them. Get in, make your money, and get out.” Rousey expressed her gratitude for his blunt honesty, acknowledging it as a reflection of the sentiments she had begun to experience herself. This candid advice from Wyatt has left a lasting impression, highlighting the often harsh reality behind the scenes of the wrestling industry.