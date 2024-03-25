Ronda Rousey States Charlotte Flair Boldly Secured Extended Match Time at WrestleMania 39

Ronda Rousey revealed that the match between Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania last year exceeded its allocated time due to Flair's assertiveness.

Rousey quoted, "They weren’t supposed to go that long. The whole time the referee is telling them to go backstage & Charlotte threw her big dick on the table & said no, we’re gonna do this awesome fcking match. And that’s what [the women are] dealing with. They’re not allowed to show how fcking amazing they are because ‘oh, the crowd’s gonna be tired for the guys match afterward.’ That’s bullshit."

This insight was shared during an interview with Rick Ucchino for Cageside Seats.