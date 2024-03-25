WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Ronda Rousey States Charlotte Flair Boldly Secured Extended Match Time at WrestleMania 39

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 25, 2024

Ronda Rousey States Charlotte Flair Boldly Secured Extended Match Time at WrestleMania 39

Ronda Rousey revealed that the match between Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania last year exceeded its allocated time due to Flair's assertiveness.

Rousey quoted, "They weren’t supposed to go that long. The whole time the referee is telling them to go backstage & Charlotte threw her big dick on the table & said no, we’re gonna do this awesome fcking match. And that’s what [the women are] dealing with. They’re not allowed to show how fcking amazing they are because ‘oh, the crowd’s gonna be tired for the guys match afterward.’ That’s bullshit."

This insight was shared during an interview with Rick Ucchino for Cageside Seats.

WWE Raw in Chicago Sees Last-Minute Match Change

WWE is set to electrify the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL, with tonight's Raw episode, attracting an audience of 15,000 fans, marking the la [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 25, 2024 04:58PM


Tags: #wwe #ronda rousey #charlotte flair

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86817/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π