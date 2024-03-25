WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Raw in Chicago Sees Last-Minute Match Change

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 25, 2024

WWE is set to electrify the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL, with tonight's Raw episode, attracting an audience of 15,000 fans, marking the largest attendance for the show in almost five years. The lineup promises thrilling encounters, including Jey Uso taking on Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn facing Bronson Reed, Ricochet clashing with JD McDonagh, and Ivy Nile battling Candice LeRae. Additionally, fans are eagerly anticipating CM Punk's much-anticipated return to the ring.

However, a previously announced match between Andrade and Ivar has been unexpectedly pulled from tonight's schedule. Although Andrade is still expected to perform, the reason behind the cancellation remains unclear, with speculations about Ivar's potential injury arising. WWE's removal of the match announcement from social media platforms earlier today has left fans speculating about the change in plans.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 25, 2024 04:41PM


Tags: #wwe #raw #andrade #ivar

