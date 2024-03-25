Tonight's WWE Raw in Chicago Poised to Break Attendance Records as Largest Raw Audience in Recent Years

Before tonight's WWE Raw episode unfolds, let's set the stage for an electrifying night at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois. This installment is crucial as it's one of the last opportunities for the red brand to make an impact before the grand spectacle of WrestleMania 40. According to WrestleVotes, anticipation is sky-high, with the event officially sold out and ticket sales breaking the 15,000 mark, securing its place as the most attended Raw event in recent memory. The last time WWE experienced such a massive crowd for Raw was during the post-WrestleMania 35 episode in Brooklyn, New York.

Below is the lineup for tonight's action-packed WWE Raw on March 25th:

- The highly anticipated return of CM Punk

- High-flying action as Ricochet takes on JD McDonagh

- Andrade clashes with Ivar in a battle of strength and strategy

- Ivy Nile faces off against Candice LeRae in a display of agility and skill

- Sami Zayn goes head-to-head with Bronson Reed in a test of wills

- Jey Uso and Shinsuke Nakamura square off in a matchup filled with international flair