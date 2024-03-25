New WWE ECW Project in the Works

WWE is currently developing a new ECW-themed project. The project involves an episode of WWE Legends Biography dedicated to ECW, set to air on A&E. According to PWInsider, the project is in the early stages of development, with various talents being considered for interviews. The specific release date has yet to be announced, and it's confirmed that this episode will not be featured in the ongoing season.

In addition to the documentary, WWE has announced a special ECW-themed event at the 2300 Arena, the original ECW Arena, for those with On Location Package tickets during Wrestlemania Sunday. This private gathering will offer meet-and-greets with WWE stars and an exhibition of ECW memorabilia, exclusively for guests with premium weekend packages. The event is organized by On Location, a luxury experience provider owned by Endeavor.