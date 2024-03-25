WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Goldberg Reveals True Extent of Feud with Triple H In WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 25, 2024

In a recent conversation with Nothing Left Unsaid, Goldberg shared insights into his initial friction with Triple H upon joining WWE. He revealed his pre-existing animosity stemmed from Triple H's (Paul Levesque) remarks during Goldberg's WCW days.

“The fact that I didn’t get along with Paul Levesque, which is Vince’s son-in-law had everything to do when I got there. A lot of that between Hunter and myself was real. We had an interaction when I was in WCW leading the charge, New York had a press event. You know all the behind the scenes. The Kliq with Kevin Nash, and Scott Hall, are his buddies. I hurt myself, and I know people who are friends that weren’t with me were talking to him when he was working in WWE. He made a comment while I was at home, and I remember it like it was yesterday. He said I was tanking it or faking it or something, and that I wasn’t there for the demise of WCW or how could I. From then on, I wanted to rip his face off. We had a confrontation prior to me signing with WWE, and ironically we were represented by the same agent. It made the situation quite uncomfortable once I signed with WWE.”

Source: Fightful for transcription
Tags: #wwe #triple h #paul levesque #goldberg

