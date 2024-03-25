WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE: Next Gen' Docuseries Set to Premiere on Roku Channel

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 25, 2024

The trailer for "WWE: Next Gen," a new documentary series, has been released, signaling the upcoming premiere on The Roku Channel slated for April 1st. Previously titled "WWE: Recruits," the show has been rebranded and will be accessible at no cost to viewers on any Roku device.

Spanning eight episodes, the series aims to provide an immersive look into the arduous journey of aspiring professional wrestlers. From their rigorous training routines to their personal victories and pivotal moments, the documentary will follow the journey of thousands of hopefuls as they vie for a coveted spot in the professional wrestling world.

Produced by WWE in collaboration with A.Smith & Co Productions, the project boasts a notable lineup of executive producers including Arthur Smith, Frank Sinton, Ian Mallahan, Dan Baime, and renowned wrestler John Cena.

The series will feature appearances from wrestling icons such as Cena, Triple H, Big E, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Bianca Belair and more!

Tags: #wwe #next gen #john cena #roku

