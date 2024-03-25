WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Seth Rollins Clashes with The Rock's Claims, Sparks Controversy at Rockford WWE Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 25, 2024

As previously highlighted, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson declared himself the "hottest heel professional wrestling has witnessed in the past two decades."

At WWE’s live event in Rockford, IL, this weekend, Seth Rollins had some words for The Rock:

“The last few weeks the biggest superstar in Hollywood has returned to the WWE. And man, he’s said a lot of really dumb sh*t. I apologize for those under 18. We got to be real, right? That’s The Rock’s thing. We got to be real. There are no standards and practices here in Rockford.

So you wanna know what’s real? Of all the dumb sh*t The Rock’s been saying over the last month, the worst thing that I’ve heard is he is taking credit for making professional wrestling cool. [Fans chant Bullsh*t] Exactly.”

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 25, 2024 10:06AM


Tags: #wwe #the rock #dwayne johnson #seth rollins #wwe live

