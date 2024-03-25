Drew McIntyre Expressed Significant Displeasure Over WWE Creative Decision

In a candid conversation on Gorilla Position, Drew McIntyre shared his thoughts on his 2022 Clash at the Castle match against undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. Expressing a mix of disappointment and understanding, McIntyre said, "I was very upset, I was frustrated. I understand the bigger picture with Roman and where the company's going, where he's going, how necessary it is." He hinted at the possibility of a different approach that could have both preserved Reigns' momentum and boosted his own status within WWE. "Personally believed there was maybe another way to figure out how we can protect what's going on with him, but also elevate McIntyre to where we need him to be for the company. We didn't do it that night, and I thought we could have maybe should have."

Reflecting on the advice of Triple H, McIntyre acknowledged the importance of the long-term storytelling in wrestling. "[Triple H] always talks about the bigger picture, the long game. If I’d won that night, the story wouldn’t be the same obviously as it is right now." Despite his initial frustration, McIntyre sees value in the unfolding narrative and the emotional depth it adds to his character. "It’s interesting. As frustrated as you might be at the time, if you take the time and you go through the emotions, and you have those emotions stored in mind when you get presented with an opportunity of we can tell this really interesting story now, that is such an important part of it. If it went the way I felt like it should have on the night, we wouldn’t be where we are right now." He concluded with a reflection on the nature of professional wrestling, emphasizing its year-round storytelling potential and the constant opportunity for redemption. "So wrestling’s a funny old thing. The good thing is it’s 52 weeks a year. You’re only as good as your last match, your latest storyline."