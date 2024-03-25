WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Future WWE Plans Unveiled for Former NXT World Champion Carmelo Hayes

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 25, 2024

Carmelo Hayes, the former WWE NXT World Champion, is set to compete against Trick Williams at this year's Stand and Deliver Pay-Per-View event on April 6th. Corey Brennan from Fightful.com provided insights into WWE's trajectory for Hayes, stating, “Fightful Select has been told that Carmelo Hayes has been set for a main roster callup since prior to the Royal Rumble in January. Hayes is expected to move up to the main roster fulltime shortly after Stand And Deliver.”

Moreover, there's a significant push within WWE for the Hayes versus Williams match to be the marquee event of Stand and Deliver, despite it not being for a championship. The decision on which bout will headline the event is yet to be finalized.

Discussions are also underway about the possibility of Hayes and Williams continuing their rivalry on the main roster post their respective call-ups. Although the timeline for Williams' main roster debut remains uncertain, WWE officials are seemingly very supportive of him, especially after his performance on Smackdown in January.

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #nxt #carmelo hayes

