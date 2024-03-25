The Miz Endorses Jason Kelce for WWE

The Miz has voiced his confidence in Jason Kelce's potential for success in WWE, should he choose to transition from football to professional wrestling. Many athletes, including ex-NFL standout Rob Gronkowski, have successfully made the move, participating in events or competing directly. Gronkowski notably took a brief hiatus from football to participate in WWE events, including hosting WrestleMania 36 before making his NFL return.

In a conversation with TMZ Sports, The Miz highlighted Kelce's suitability for WWE, suggesting that featuring the Kelce brothers at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia would be exceptionally well-received.

“He could be very dangerous in a WWE ring, not only with just the athleticism and the part of the wrestling, which I think he can absolutely do. I watched him jump up at a Bills game from, like, down and jump up into a window, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, this guy is 300 pounds. How did he do that? That’s incredible.”

He added, “And then the charisma that we were talking about. The ability to talk on a microphone. Be captivating and innovative is something that I think he has a knack for.”