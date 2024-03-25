WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

New Court Date Set For Ted DiBiase Jr. Trial

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 25, 2024

New Court Date Set For Ted DiBiase Jr. Trial

Ted DiBiase Jr., a former WWE Superstar, faces multiple felony charges in connection with a welfare fraud scandal in Mississippi. Accusations against him include the misallocation of millions of dollars intended for needy families, with allegations suggesting he fraudulently accessed funds from various welfare programs.

The case is under the scrutiny of several federal agencies, including the FBI, HHS-OIG, USDA-OIG, and IRS-CI, investigating the alleged misuse. DiBiase Jr. is charged with several crimes, such as conspiracy to commit wire fraud, theft from federal programs, wire fraud, and money laundering. A conviction could lead to considerable time behind bars.

According to Pwinsider, the trial, to be presided over by Magistrate Judge LaKeysha Greer Isaac, has been set for January 7, 2025. This scheduling comes after Judge Carlton W. Reeves of the Mississippi Southern District Court stepped down from overseeing the trial.

The Miz Endorses Jason Kelce for WWE

The Miz has voiced his confidence in Jason Kelce's potential for success in WWE, should he choose to transition from football to professiona [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 25, 2024 05:11PM

Source: pwinsider.com
Tags: #wwe #ted dibiase jr

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86815/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π