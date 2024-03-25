New Court Date Set For Ted DiBiase Jr. Trial

Ted DiBiase Jr., a former WWE Superstar, faces multiple felony charges in connection with a welfare fraud scandal in Mississippi. Accusations against him include the misallocation of millions of dollars intended for needy families, with allegations suggesting he fraudulently accessed funds from various welfare programs.

The case is under the scrutiny of several federal agencies, including the FBI, HHS-OIG, USDA-OIG, and IRS-CI, investigating the alleged misuse. DiBiase Jr. is charged with several crimes, such as conspiracy to commit wire fraud, theft from federal programs, wire fraud, and money laundering. A conviction could lead to considerable time behind bars.

According to Pwinsider, the trial, to be presided over by Magistrate Judge LaKeysha Greer Isaac, has been set for January 7, 2025. This scheduling comes after Judge Carlton W. Reeves of the Mississippi Southern District Court stepped down from overseeing the trial.