Ronda Rousey Confesses to Suffering Concussion from Stephanie McMahon

For years, Stephanie McMahon has earned a reputation among wrestlers for delivering what many call the most formidable slap in the world of professional wrestling. This reputation was underscored dramatically when Ronda Rousey revealed she suffered a concussion from McMahon's slap. Reflecting on her illustrious in-ring debut at WWE WrestleMania 34 in 2018, where she partnered with Kurt Angle against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, Rousey highlighted her experiences with concussions in WWE during a discussion with Cageside Seats' Rick Ucchino. Promoting her new book, My Fight, she specifically cited an incident at Elimination Chamber 2018, following a moment where she sent Triple H through a table, leading to a slap from McMahon.

Rousey openly shared, “I can finally be open about these things. It gave me a concussion.”

Additionally, Rousey mentioned an encounter with Nikki Bella that led to seeing stars and enduring a headache for the remainder of the day, further illuminating the physical toll of her WWE tenure, particularly ahead of the Revolution pay-per-view.