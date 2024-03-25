WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Ronda Rousey Confesses to Suffering Concussion from Stephanie McMahon

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 25, 2024

Ronda Rousey Confesses to Suffering Concussion from Stephanie McMahon

For years, Stephanie McMahon has earned a reputation among wrestlers for delivering what many call the most formidable slap in the world of professional wrestling. This reputation was underscored dramatically when Ronda Rousey revealed she suffered a concussion from McMahon's slap. Reflecting on her illustrious in-ring debut at WWE WrestleMania 34 in 2018, where she partnered with Kurt Angle against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, Rousey highlighted her experiences with concussions in WWE during a discussion with Cageside Seats' Rick Ucchino. Promoting her new book, My Fight, she specifically cited an incident at Elimination Chamber 2018, following a moment where she sent Triple H through a table, leading to a slap from McMahon.

Rousey openly shared, “I can finally be open about these things. It gave me a concussion.”

Additionally, Rousey mentioned an encounter with Nikki Bella that led to seeing stars and enduring a headache for the remainder of the day, further illuminating the physical toll of her WWE tenure, particularly ahead of the Revolution pay-per-view.

Ronda Rousey Labels Vince McMahon as 'F***ing Sicko,' Expresses Refusal to Be His Action Figure

In a recent discussion with Cageside Seats, a former WWE star shar ed insights from her newly published book, highlighting her disillusio [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 25, 2024 04:32PM


Tags: #wwe #stephanie mcmahon #ronda rousey

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86811/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π