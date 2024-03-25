WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Ronda Rousey Labels Vince McMahon as 'F***ing Sicko,' Expresses Refusal to Be His Action Figure

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 25, 2024

Ronda Rousey Labels Vince McMahon as 'F***ing Sicko,' Expresses Refusal to Be His Action Figure

In a recent discussion with Cageside Seats, a former WWE star shar ed insights from her newly published book, highlighting her disillusionments with WWE's operational dynamics and the reasons prompting her exit. She notably critiqued the company's reliance on its veteran leadership, mentioning, "Everything just being beholden to this near 80-year-old man, who has five or six episodes of ‘Behind the Bastards’ about him, is not a very good business model."

She further criticized the company's erstwhile Chairman, expressing admiration for the female wrestlers' resilience under his tenure. "I just didn’t wanna be Vince’s action f—-ing figure anymore. I felt like I was like doing custom matches for a f—-ing sicko in the back. All power to the girls that keep fighting the good fight. But I’m in my mid-30’s now. I’ve got s—t to do." 

Rousey reiterates something she said previously, which is that McMahon was not officially gone from WWE even though he retired back in 2022.

"He was never gone while I was there. He was just phoning it in through Bruce Pritchard. My agent who works at WME (Endeavor), he was telling me, ‘You know, he’s completely gone now, I swear.’ I’m like, I’ll believe it when I see it, because everyone said he left before. He never left. He was there by text message."
 
Seth Rollins Clashes with The Rock's Claims, Sparks Controversy at Rockford WWE Event

As previously highlighted, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson declared himself the "hottest heel professional wrestling has witnessed in [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 25, 2024 10:10AM
 
Source: cagesideseats.com
Tags: #wwe #ronda rousey #vince mcmahon #janel grant

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86808/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π