Ronda Rousey Labels Vince McMahon as 'F***ing Sicko,' Expresses Refusal to Be His Action Figure

In a recent discussion with Cageside Seats, a former WWE star shar ed insights from her newly published book, highlighting her disillusionments with WWE's operational dynamics and the reasons prompting her exit. She notably critiqued the company's reliance on its veteran leadership, mentioning, "Everything just being beholden to this near 80-year-old man, who has five or six episodes of ‘Behind the Bastards’ about him, is not a very good business model."

She further criticized the company's erstwhile Chairman, expressing admiration for the female wrestlers' resilience under his tenure. "I just didn’t wanna be Vince’s action f—-ing figure anymore. I felt like I was like doing custom matches for a f—-ing sicko in the back. All power to the girls that keep fighting the good fight. But I’m in my mid-30’s now. I’ve got s—t to do."

Rousey reiterates something she said previously, which is that McMahon was not officially gone from WWE even though he retired back in 2022.