Tonight's WWE Raw Preview: The Return of CM Punk, Plus Andrade, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso Step Into the Ring

This evening's WWE Raw will emanate from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois, airing live on the USA Network. Below is the lineup of matches and segments scheduled for tonight's show:
- The return of CM Punk to WWE Raw
- Ricochet facing off against JD McDonagh
- Andrade clashing with Ivar
- Ivy Nile competing against Candice LeRae
- Sami Zayn going head-to-head with Bronson Reed
- Jey Uso battling Shinsuke Nakamura
It is indeed a BIG night on #WWERaw for @SamiZayn ... a match against @BRONSONISHERE! pic.twitter.com/tBNBiD2QPq— WWE (@WWE) March 24, 2024
⚡ New WWE ECW Project in the Works
WWE is currently developing a new ECW-themed project. The project involves an episode of WWE Legends Biography dedicated to ECW, set to air [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 25, 2024 04:21PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com