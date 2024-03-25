WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Collision Adjusts Schedule to Avoid WrestleMania 40 Clash

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 25, 2024

PWInsider has announced a schedule change for AEW Collision, ensuring it won't conflict with the first night of Wrestlemania on April 6.

The wrestling event is now set to broadcast at 11:30 PM ET, following TNT's live NCAA basketball coverage and a subsequent post-game show at 11 PM. This adjustment suggests that AEW Collision will air after Wrestlemania concludes. Additionally, the episode will not be presented live but will instead be pre-recorded on April 3 in Worcester, MA.

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #aew #collision #wrestlemania

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86804/  

