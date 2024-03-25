AEW Collision Adjusts Schedule to Avoid WrestleMania 40 Clash

PWInsider has announced a schedule change for AEW Collision, ensuring it won't conflict with the first night of Wrestlemania on April 6.
The wrestling event is now set to broadcast at 11:30 PM ET, following TNT's live NCAA basketball coverage and a subsequent post-game show at 11 PM. This adjustment suggests that AEW Collision will air after Wrestlemania concludes. Additionally, the episode will not be presented live but will instead be pre-recorded on April 3 in Worcester, MA.
