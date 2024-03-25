WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Minnesota Remains Top Contender for Hosting WWE WrestleMania 41 in 2025

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 25, 2024

Minnesota Remains Top Contender for Hosting WWE WrestleMania 41 in 2025

Minnesota continues to lead the race as the probable host for WrestleMania 41 in 2025. Reports from July have held steady, with the state still positioned as the favored locale for the grand wrestling event. A recent update from Fightful Select has further solidified Minnesota's status, indicating that local authorities are operating under the assumption that the prestigious wrestling showcase will be awarded to them next year, with anticipation building for an imminent formal declaration.

Speculation has been rife among Minnesota's political figures, with several signaling a major event announcement on the horizon. This has prompted key stakeholders to commence preliminary arrangements for the anticipated occasion.

The buzz around Minnesota's candidacy began in April 2023 when leaks suggested the city was a top contender for WWE's marquee two-night event, aiming to generate excitement around its bid. Despite concerns that such disclosures could undermine negotiating power, the strategy appears to have kept Minnesota in a favorable position.

While there were whispers about Las Vegas ("Sin City") possibly snatching the spectacle, the absence of any official announcements at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event has diminished those prospects. Should Minnesota secure the bid, U.S. Bank Stadium emerges as a prime candidate for the venue, though the situation remains fluid until a formal announcement is made.

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #wrestlemania #minnesota

