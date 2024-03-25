WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tonight's WWE Raw Features an Impressive Lineup with a Unique Stage Design

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 25, 2024

Tonight, WWE makes its highly anticipated return to the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL, for an episode of Raw.

Central to tonight's excitement is the much-awaited comeback of CM Punk, who is set to deliver a compelling promo despite currently being sidelined with a torn triceps injury. His words remain shrouded in mystery, heightening the anticipation among the WWE Universe.

The evening's lineup features high-stakes matches such as Jey Uso taking on Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn battling it out against Bronson Reed, Ricochet clashing with JD McDonagh, Andrade facing off against Ivar, and Ivy Nile going head-to-head with Candice LeRae. Additionally, fans can expect the announcement of new matchups heading into WrestleMania 40.

In response to the sell-out, WWE has creatively altered its production design to incorporate a smaller entranceway, thereby maximizing seating capacity. This minimalist staging, reminiscent of last year's Survivor Series setup, is poised to offer a unique visual experience for this week's show.

The Rock Claims Title as Professional Wrestling's Most Electrifying Heel in Two Decades

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is set to make a grand appearance on the April 1st, 2024, episode of WWE RAW, taking place in Brooklyn [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 24, 2024 02:11PM


