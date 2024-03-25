Tonight's WWE Raw Features an Impressive Lineup with a Unique Stage Design

Tonight, WWE makes its highly anticipated return to the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL, for an episode of Raw.

Central to tonight's excitement is the much-awaited comeback of CM Punk, who is set to deliver a compelling promo despite currently being sidelined with a torn triceps injury. His words remain shrouded in mystery, heightening the anticipation among the WWE Universe.

The evening's lineup features high-stakes matches such as Jey Uso taking on Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn battling it out against Bronson Reed, Ricochet clashing with JD McDonagh, Andrade facing off against Ivar, and Ivy Nile going head-to-head with Candice LeRae. Additionally, fans can expect the announcement of new matchups heading into WrestleMania 40.

In response to the sell-out, WWE has creatively altered its production design to incorporate a smaller entranceway, thereby maximizing seating capacity. This minimalist staging, reminiscent of last year's Survivor Series setup, is poised to offer a unique visual experience for this week's show.