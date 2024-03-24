The Rock Claims Title as Professional Wrestling's Most Electrifying Heel in Two Decades

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is set to make a grand appearance on the April 1st, 2024, episode of WWE RAW, taking place in Brooklyn, NY. Ahead of this highly anticipated event, Johnson shared a compelling message across his social media platforms, stating:
“The Rock has made pro wrestling cool and exciting – again. The Rock has made pro wrestling unpredictable and he’s changed the game and raised the bar – again. The Rock is THE most electric, disruptive, distinctive, and hottest heel professional wrestling has seen in the last 20 years.
You’re Welcome.
F*ck off crybabies.
Mama Rhodes ~ The Rock has a very special belt being made just for you.
Your tears.
Cody’s blood.
My hands.
I’ll see you soon, Mama Rhodes…
~ Final Boss
#BROOKLYN
