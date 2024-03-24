WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Rock Claims Title as Professional Wrestling's Most Electrifying Heel in Two Decades

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 24, 2024

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is set to make a grand appearance on the April 1st, 2024, episode of WWE RAW, taking place in Brooklyn, NY. Ahead of this highly anticipated event, Johnson shared a compelling message across his social media platforms, stating:

“The Rock has made pro wrestling cool and exciting – again. The Rock has made pro wrestling unpredictable and he’s changed the game and raised the bar – again. The Rock is THE most electric, disruptive, distinctive, and hottest heel professional wrestling has seen in the last 20 years.

You’re Welcome.
F*ck off crybabies.

Mama Rhodes ~ The Rock has a very special belt being made just for you.

Your tears.
Cody’s blood.
My hands.

I’ll see you soon, Mama Rhodes…

~ Final Boss

#BROOKLYN


