The Rock Claims Title as Professional Wrestling's Most Electrifying Heel in Two Decades

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is set to make a grand appearance on the April 1st, 2024, episode of WWE RAW, taking place in Brooklyn, NY. Ahead of this highly anticipated event, Johnson shared a compelling message across his social media platforms, stating:

“The Rock has made pro wrestling cool and exciting – again. The Rock has made pro wrestling unpredictable and he’s changed the game and raised the bar – again. The Rock is THE most electric, disruptive, distinctive, and hottest heel professional wrestling has seen in the last 20 years.

You’re Welcome.

F*ck off crybabies.

Mama Rhodes ~ The Rock has a very special belt being made just for you.

Your tears.

Cody’s blood.

My hands.

I’ll see you soon, Mama Rhodes…

~ Final Boss

#BROOKLYN