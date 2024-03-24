WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Killer Kelly Remains With TNA Wrestling Despite Hiatus Rumors

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 24, 2024

Despite recent rumors suggesting her departure, Killer Kelly is confirmed to remain under contract with TNA Wrestling until August 2025. Reports from PWInsider and Fightful Select initially indicated that the former TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Champion had parted ways with the organization following the TNA Sacrifice 2024 event on March 8.

However, a clarifying update from Fightful Select reveals that Kelly is merely taking a break from TNA action. The term "finished up," which spurred speculation, was misconstrued; it referred to a temporary hiatus rather than a complete exit. As such, Kelly is not expected to be part of TNA's creative storyline in the near future, but she remains a contracted athlete with the company.

