TNA Rebellion 2024 Card Takes Shape After Back-to-Back iMPACT Tapings in Philadelphia (SPOILERS)

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 24, 2024

Following the consecutive nights of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV tapings at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA, on Friday and Saturday, the lineup for the forthcoming TNA Wrestling pay-per-view, TNA Rebellion 2024, has been progressively unveiled.

The tapings on March 22nd and 23rd have set the stage for TNA Rebellion 2024, scheduled for April 20th at The Palms in Las Vegas, NV. Below is the latest card:

- Moose (Champion) vs. Nic Nemeth for the TNA World Title

- Jordynne Grace (Champion) vs. Steph De Lander for the TNA Knockouts Title

- Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers (Champions) vs. Speedball Mountain for the TNA Tag Titles

- Mustafa Ali (Champion) vs. Jake Something for the TNA X-Division Title

- Frankie Kazarian vs. Eric Young in a Full Metal Mayhem match

- Josh Alexander vs. Alexander Hammerstone in a Last Man Standing match