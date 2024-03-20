Update on Motor City Machine Guns’ TNA Contract Status

PWInsider recently discussed rumors surrounding Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley's contract situations with TNA. Sources hint that their contracts may soon expire. While specific dates were discussed, efforts to confirm these details directly with Shelley and Sabin went unanswered.

Nevertheless, individuals with close ties to TNA have supported these speculations, lending credibility to the rumors. There has been a buzz about changes in TNA's approach to contract negotiations. Recent contract proposals appear to diverge from what was anticipated in earlier talent discussions. Although the exact circumstances of the Motor City Machine Guns are still vague, there's talk of TNA favoring per-appearance agreements over the usual long-term contracts for certain wrestlers.

Motor City Machine Guns had inked new agreements with TNA on March 23 last year.