WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Update on Motor City Machine Guns’ TNA Contract Status

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 20, 2024

Update on Motor City Machine Guns’ TNA Contract Status

PWInsider recently discussed rumors surrounding Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley's contract situations with TNA. Sources hint that their contracts may soon expire. While specific dates were discussed, efforts to confirm these details directly with Shelley and Sabin went unanswered.

Nevertheless, individuals with close ties to TNA have supported these speculations, lending credibility to the rumors. There has been a buzz about changes in TNA's approach to contract negotiations. Recent contract proposals appear to diverge from what was anticipated in earlier talent discussions. Although the exact circumstances of the Motor City Machine Guns are still vague, there's talk of TNA favoring per-appearance agreements over the usual long-term contracts for certain wrestlers.

Motor City Machine Guns had inked new agreements with TNA on March 23 last year.

Top WWE Executive Exits WWE After Two Decades

Over the past year, WWE has undergone significant transformations, marked by high-profile shifts in leadership and ownership since being tak [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 20, 2024 03:06PM

Source: pwinsider.com
Tags: #tna #tna wrestling #motor city machine guns #chris sabin #alex shelley

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86769/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π