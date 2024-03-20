Top WWE Executive Exits WWE After Two Decades

Over the past year, WWE has undergone significant transformations, marked by high-profile shifts in leadership and ownership since being taken over by TKO.

PWInsider has revealed that WWE's Executive Vice President of Live Events, John Porco, parted ways with the company last month. Porco, who had been a part of WWE since June 1999, made significant strides in the company, starting his career as a Public Relations Coordinator. In 2002, he transitioned to the live events sector, serving as Director of Marketing before ascending to his latest role in May 2022. With Porco's departure, Justin Scalise, the Senior Vice President of Live Event Marketing, has stepped in to fill the gap, taking on Porco's responsibilities.