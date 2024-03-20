The Undertaker Praises WWE Superstar, Foresees Bright Future Ahead

During an episode of his Six Feet Under podcast, The Undertaker shared his thoughts on WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, who is set to defend his title against Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 40.

The Undertaker expressed his admiration for GUNTHER, stating, "I really like him. I think the sky’s the limit for him. I think he’s a little bit of a throwback to a different era, but has the ability to work and tell stories." He specifically highlighted GUNTHER's recent match with Dominik Mysterio, noting the difficulty of maintaining a heel vs. heel narrative without a character turn. The Undertaker praised GUNTHER for his skill in keeping both characters in their heel roles, adding, "I’m really, really high on him. But, yeah, we would probably fistfight about two chops in."