CM Punk Hints at WWE WrestleMania XL Surprise

CM Punk is cranking up the hype machine for his return to WWE TV this coming Monday night.

"The Best in the World" is making his triumphant return to the squared circle on WWE Monday Night Raw, set to rock the AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois. And guess what? He’s been sprinkling little hints like confetti on social media all weekend long.

In a move that has fans buzzing with excitement, “The Second City Saint” popped up on Instagram Stories with a little sneak peek of something he cooked up with Randy Orton. “Cooked up something super fun with Randy Orton last night that’s gonna make fans go wild,” teased Punk.

But wait, there’s more! Punk then teased us again with a snapshot of an arsenal of wrestling gear, captioning it with, “Whipping up something awesome for the fans hitting up Mania.” It's like Christmas in the wrestling world, and Punk is Santa!

Though he's still on the bench recovering from an injury and can't jump back into the ring just yet, Punk assured everyone he's not missing WrestleMania 40 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. He confirmed his appearance in a recent WWE video snippet, promising to bring the heat.