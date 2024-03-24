WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Rhea Ripley's 'Stinkface' Move on Nia Jax at WWE Live Event Captures Internet Buzz

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 24, 2024

Rhea Ripley's 'Stinkface' Move on Nia Jax at WWE Live Event Captures Internet Buzz

During the WWE live event on March 23rd, 2024, Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley faced off against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler in a highly anticipated match. A highlight of the event was Ripley delivering a "stinkface" to Nia Jax, a move popularized by WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi.

This moment captured the audience's attention and quickly spread across social media, amassing millions of views on various platforms. The incident led to "Rhea Ripley" and "Nia Jax" trending on Twitter/X, as fans and viewers discussed the memorable spot.

Roman Reigns Emphasizes Authenticity as Key for Paul Heyman's WWE Hall of Fame Inductor

In a conversation on "The Pat McAfee Show," as reported by Fightful, Roman Reigns shared his views on the appropriate figure to induct Paul [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 24, 2024 06:53AM


Tags: #wwe #rhea ripley #nia jax #rikishi

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86794/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π