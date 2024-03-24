Rhea Ripley's 'Stinkface' Move on Nia Jax at WWE Live Event Captures Internet Buzz

During the WWE live event on March 23rd, 2024, Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley faced off against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler in a highly anticipated match. A highlight of the event was Ripley delivering a "stinkface" to Nia Jax, a move popularized by WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi.

This moment captured the audience's attention and quickly spread across social media, amassing millions of views on various platforms. The incident led to "Rhea Ripley" and "Nia Jax" trending on Twitter/X, as fans and viewers discussed the memorable spot.