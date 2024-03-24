Multiple TNA Wrestlers Conclude Their Tenures with the Promotion

TNA Wrestling is experiencing significant changes as they approach their upcoming Rebellion pay-per-view event. Following a period of rebranding success and a record-breaking PPV with TNA Hard to Kill, the company announced a major shift in leadership. Scott D'Amore has been replaced by Anthony Cicione as the TNA President, a move that has sparked dissatisfaction among the talent.

In recent TV tapings, it was revealed that three prominent stars are leaving the promotion. The Motor City Machine Guns duo, Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin, will be exiting TNA as their contracts conclude this month. Their departure was marked by a heartfelt backstage farewell from the TNA roster, described as an emotional event by Pwinsider, and confirmed by Fightful. Shelley and Sabin, who teamed up in 2007, have achieved significant success in various promotions, including ROH and NJPW. In TNA, they have both captured the World and X-Division Titles, and together, they are three-time Tag Team Champions.

Additionally, Fightful corroborated PWInsider's report that Killer Kelly is parting ways with TNA. His exit was finalized at the recent TNA Sacrifice special, marking another significant loss for the promotion.