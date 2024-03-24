Monday Night Raw Update: Three Exciting Matches Added to the Lineup

Adam Pearce, the Raw General Manager, recently took to social media to make an exciting announcement ahead of the next WWE Monday Night Raw episode, scheduled for March 25, 2024.

Broadcasting a message from the WWE Springfield live event, which is part of the ongoing “Road to WrestleMania XL Tour,” Pearce revealed three high-stakes matches set to take place. Fans can look forward to witnessing a clash between “Main Event” Jey Uso and Shinsuke Nakamura, a face-off between Sami Zayn and “Big” Bronson Reed, and a bout featuring Andrade against Ivar. These newly announced matches add to an already packed lineup for the show at AllState Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, which includes the much-anticipated return of “The Best in the World” CM Punk, a showdown between Ricochet and JD McDonagh, and a match pitting Candice LeRae against Ivy Nile.