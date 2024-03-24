WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Monday Night Raw Update: Three Exciting Matches Added to the Lineup

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 24, 2024

Monday Night Raw Update: Three Exciting Matches Added to the Lineup

Adam Pearce, the Raw General Manager, recently took to social media to make an exciting announcement ahead of the next WWE Monday Night Raw episode, scheduled for March 25, 2024.

Broadcasting a message from the WWE Springfield live event, which is part of the ongoing “Road to WrestleMania XL Tour,” Pearce revealed three high-stakes matches set to take place. Fans can look forward to witnessing a clash between “Main Event” Jey Uso and Shinsuke Nakamura, a face-off between Sami Zayn and “Big” Bronson Reed, and a bout featuring Andrade against Ivar. These newly announced matches add to an already packed lineup for the show at AllState Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, which includes the much-anticipated return of “The Best in the World” CM Punk, a showdown between Ricochet and JD McDonagh, and a match pitting Candice LeRae against Ivy Nile.

Interesting Note From WWE Speed Taping

An intriguing update has emerged from the recent WWE television taping on Friday night. During the taping that took place before WWE SmackD [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 23, 2024 05:48PM


Tags: #wwe #raw

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86788/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π