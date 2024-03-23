WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Interesting Note From WWE Speed Taping

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 23, 2024

Interesting Note From WWE Speed Taping

An intriguing update has emerged from the recent WWE television taping on Friday night.

During the taping that took place before WWE SmackDown on March 22 at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, fans were treated to WWE Speed matches. These preliminary matches featured Cedric Alexander facing Odyssey Jones, and Tyler Bate going up against Angel from Legado Del Fantasma.

What caught the eye in the production details was Pete Dunne’s role in these matches. Known as “The Bruiserweight,” Dunne was credited as the sole producer for both the Alexander versus Jones and Bate versus Angel matches on the internal run sheet for the March 22 show. Notably, the match involving Tyler Bate, Dunne’s partner in the New Catch Republic tag team, highlighted his involvement even further.

Dunne continues to be a key player in WWE, actively competing as half of the New Catch Republic team alongside Bate within the SmackDown division.

This behind-the-scenes role played by Dunne in producing the match between Bate and Angel on March 22 in Milwaukee ties directly into upcoming on-screen competition. Dunne and Bate, representing New Catch Republic, are set to face Angel and Humberto of Legado Del Fantasma on the March 29 edition of SmackDown in Uncasville, CT. This match is a crucial part of the Tag-Team Title SmackDown Tournament, leading up to a defense against The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor and Damian Priest for the Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Championship at WrestleMania XL.

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #wwe speed

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86782/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π