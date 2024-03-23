Interesting Note From WWE Speed Taping

An intriguing update has emerged from the recent WWE television taping on Friday night.

During the taping that took place before WWE SmackDown on March 22 at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, fans were treated to WWE Speed matches. These preliminary matches featured Cedric Alexander facing Odyssey Jones, and Tyler Bate going up against Angel from Legado Del Fantasma.

What caught the eye in the production details was Pete Dunne’s role in these matches. Known as “The Bruiserweight,” Dunne was credited as the sole producer for both the Alexander versus Jones and Bate versus Angel matches on the internal run sheet for the March 22 show. Notably, the match involving Tyler Bate, Dunne’s partner in the New Catch Republic tag team, highlighted his involvement even further.

Dunne continues to be a key player in WWE, actively competing as half of the New Catch Republic team alongside Bate within the SmackDown division.

This behind-the-scenes role played by Dunne in producing the match between Bate and Angel on March 22 in Milwaukee ties directly into upcoming on-screen competition. Dunne and Bate, representing New Catch Republic, are set to face Angel and Humberto of Legado Del Fantasma on the March 29 edition of SmackDown in Uncasville, CT. This match is a crucial part of the Tag-Team Title SmackDown Tournament, leading up to a defense against The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor and Damian Priest for the Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Championship at WrestleMania XL.