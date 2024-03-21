Opening Match Set For Tonight’s TNA iMPACT On AXS TV

This evening's broadcast of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV is set to open with a big match. According to PWInsider, the action will kick off with the X-Division Championship Eliminator match as the opening event of the night on today's TNA iMPACT on AXS TV episode.

Tuning in at 8/7c on AXS, viewers will be treated to an explosive match featuring Alan Angels, Chris Bey, Jason Hotch, Kevin Knight, Leon Slater, and Jake Something vying for a chance to compete against the current TNA X-Division Champion Mustafa Ali at the TNA Rebellion 2024 pay-per-view event scheduled for April 20.

Additionally, tonight's episode will feature a lineup of anticipated matches including TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace facing Tasha Steelz, TNA Digital Media Champion Crazzy Steve battling PCO, The Grizzled Young Vets taking on The Time Splitters, and Ash By Elegance versus Seleziya Sparx. Viewers can also look forward to hearing from Nic Nemeth among other highlights.