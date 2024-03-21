WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Opening Match Set For Tonight’s TNA iMPACT On AXS TV

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 21, 2024

Opening Match Set For Tonight’s TNA iMPACT On AXS TV

This evening's broadcast of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV is set to open with a big match. According to PWInsider, the action will kick off with the X-Division Championship Eliminator match as the opening event of the night on today's TNA iMPACT on AXS TV episode.

Tuning in at 8/7c on AXS, viewers will be treated to an explosive match featuring Alan Angels, Chris Bey, Jason Hotch, Kevin Knight, Leon Slater, and Jake Something vying for a chance to compete against the current TNA X-Division Champion Mustafa Ali at the TNA Rebellion 2024 pay-per-view event scheduled for April 20.

Additionally, tonight's episode will feature a lineup of anticipated matches including TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace facing Tasha Steelz, TNA Digital Media Champion Crazzy Steve battling PCO, The Grizzled Young Vets taking on The Time Splitters, and Ash By Elegance versus Seleziya Sparx. Viewers can also look forward to hearing from Nic Nemeth among other highlights.

Update on Motor City Machine Guns’ TNA Contract Status

PWInsider recently discussed rumors surrounding Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley's contract situations with TNA. Sources hint that their contrac [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 20, 2024 04:52PM


Tags: #tna #tna wrestling #impact

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86777/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π