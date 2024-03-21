John Laurinaitis Given Response Deadline for Janel Grant Lawsuit

Vince McMahon, the former CEO and Chairman of WWE, has been thrust into the spotlight following a lawsuit that accuses him of involvement in sex trafficking and the unauthorized sharing of explicit images and videos of Janel Grant, a former WWE employee.

In addition to McMahon, the lawsuit also implicates the company and former WWE Executive John Laurinaitis. A representative for Laurinaitis issued a statement vehemently denying the accusations laid out in the "misguided complaint" and affirmed Laurinaitis's intent to firmly contest the charges in court. The statement further emphasized, "Laurinaitis is a victim in this case, not a predator. The truth will come out," underlining a defense stance against the allegations. The full lawsuit is accessible for public viewing.

Regarding the legal proceedings, it was revealed through court documents made available by Pwinsider that Laurinaitis is poised to be the first among the defendants to officially address the lawsuit. He has executed a waiver of service as of March 20, as documented by the United States District Court of Connecticut. This action signifies his acknowledgment of the lawsuit filed by Grant, negating the necessity for formal service. Laurinaitis has committed to furnishing a response within a 60-day period starting from March 15.