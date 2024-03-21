Vince McMahon Reportedly Lacks Defenders Within WWE

In discussing the evolving discourse around Vince McMahon within WWE, Dave Meltzer observed on Wrestling Observer Radio that there's a noticeable shift in the internal response. He highlighted, "No one within WWE has any intentions of defending Vince McMahon," pointing out a broad disapproval among WWE staff, especially women, towards McMahon's actions.

The conversation has shifted significantly, with many previously inclined to defend company figures now refraining from defending McMahon. Meltzer elaborated, "Most women were pretty repulsed that read it, including in the company... It's almost like they've thrown in the towel on him. It's like he's gone and we can't even try to defend him." This stark change in stance comes amid allegations not only targeting McMahon but also involving other high-ranking WWE officials, though without naming them directly, except for John Laurinaitis.