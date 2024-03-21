WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Vince McMahon Reportedly Lacks Defenders Within WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 21, 2024

In discussing the evolving discourse around Vince McMahon within WWE, Dave Meltzer observed on Wrestling Observer Radio that there's a noticeable shift in the internal response. He highlighted, "No one within WWE has any intentions of defending Vince McMahon," pointing out a broad disapproval among WWE staff, especially women, towards McMahon's actions.

The conversation has shifted significantly, with many previously inclined to defend company figures now refraining from defending McMahon. Meltzer elaborated, "Most women were pretty repulsed that read it, including in the company... It's almost like they've thrown in the towel on him. It's like he's gone and we can't even try to defend him." This stark change in stance comes amid allegations not only targeting McMahon but also involving other high-ranking WWE officials, though without naming them directly, except for John Laurinaitis.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 21, 2024 09:58AM


Tags: #wwe #vince mcmahon #janel grant

