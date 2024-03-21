WWE 2K24 Insider Reveals How Wrestler Ratings are Determined

A WWE 2K24 game developer recently discussed the strategy behind assigning overall ratings to characters within the game. Given the diverse WWE roster, not every character is designed to be equal, mirroring the competitive nature found within various video game franchises. In an interview with Squared Circle Pit, Bryan Williams, a member of the production team, emphasized the importance of character differentiation and the need to accurately reflect each wrestler's standing within the industry.

Williams highlighted, "Not everybody can be a Roman Reigns. You have people that are at the very top of the card and then you have those who are not, but that doesn't diminish their value."

He further explained the meticulous process involved in determining a wrestler's rating in WWE 2K24. This evaluation is largely influenced by the wrestler's achievements over the past year, including championship victories, win-loss records, and overall prominence in the wrestling scene. "We take into account their performance, looking at whether they held championships, if they were winning more than losing, and if they were consistently featured prominently," Williams stated, shedding light on the nuanced approach to ensuring each character's in-game rating reflects their real-world prowess and storyline prominence.