Jordynne Grace Defends Knockouts Title against Tasha Steelz on Impact Tonight

Tonight's episode of Impact on AXS TV promises high-stakes action with a spotlight on the TNA Knockouts World Championship. Jordynne Grace aims to defend her title against Tasha Steelz in what's expected to be a heated confrontation.

Additionally, the TNA Digital Media Championship is on the line, with Crazzy Steve facing off against PCO in a battle for digital dominance. Tag team enthusiasts can look forward to a thrilling match between the Grizzled Young Veterans and the Time Splitters, promising a showcase of teamwork and tactics.

Mustafa Ali steps up to challenge the status quo with his Rebellion Referendum, eyeing the #1 Contender spot for the X Division Title. Ash by Elegance is set to make waves in their third match, adding to the night's excitement. Plus, Nic Nemeth will grace the audience with his presence, likely to share his insights and future ambitions in the wrestling world.