WWE SmackDown GM Nick Aldis Sidelined with Arm Injury, Surgery Upcoming

Nick Aldis, WWE SmackDown General Manager, is reportedly stepping away from the spotlight due to an injury.

Since making an entrance into WWE in September 2023, the former NWA World Champion quickly became a fan favorite. Before this pivotal transition, Aldis was gearing up for a behind-the-scenes role, having spent months learning the ropes to become a WWE producer, following a distinguished career in NWA and Impact Wrestling, including a reign as the TNA World Heavyweight Champion.

According to PWInsider, Aldis has suffered an arm injury necessitating surgical intervention. Speculation among some circles suggests a possible torn bicep, though details regarding the nature of the injury, its cause, and the anticipated duration of Aldis's absence from television remain uncertain at this moment.

WNS wishes Aldis all the best in his recovery.